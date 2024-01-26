Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Gentex Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,465. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.
Gentex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.
GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
