Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.90. 1,123,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,799,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

