General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $153.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. 3,747,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

