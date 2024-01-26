Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £18,000.36 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,143 ($90.76) per share, with a total value of £18,000.36 ($22,872.12).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 9,615 ($122.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £100.44 and a 200 day moving average of £104.48. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a 12 month high of £118.50 ($150.57).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 120 ($1.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 10,283.69%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

