FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Zacks Research

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

