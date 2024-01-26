FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lifted by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $254.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $227.84. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $186.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $89.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $189.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $211.65 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,520.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,337.03 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$846.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,346.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250 in the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.