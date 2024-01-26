FY2023 Earnings Forecast for American Water Works Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE AWK opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

