Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $207.00 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $9.42 or 0.00022498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $207.00 million and approximately $66.28 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 9.4036976 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $75,616,867.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

