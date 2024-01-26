Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.
FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.51.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3524985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.