Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.51.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,130. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.06. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3524985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

