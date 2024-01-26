Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $93.00 at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of FIVN opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

