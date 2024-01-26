First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 137,124 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $120.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
