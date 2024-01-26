First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 757,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 137,124 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $120.15.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

