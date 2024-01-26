First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Earnings Results

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 501,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $34,342,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,580,000 after purchasing an additional 979,494 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

