First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Bank by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

