Financial Comparison: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 49.71%.

This table compares Enerplus and Universal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.37 $914.30 million $2.98 4.90 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enerplus beats Universal Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Universal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.