Fern Macdonald Purchases 83,500 Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Stock

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) insider Fern Macdonald purchased 83,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,525.00.

Fern Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, January 15th, Fern Macdonald bought 8,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fern Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,650.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Fern Macdonald purchased 70,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$6,552.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Fern Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fern Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,150.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Fern Macdonald purchased 9,500 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,330.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.15. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,152. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

