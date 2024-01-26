Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

