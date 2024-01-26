Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Up to $128.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $128.66, but opened at $132.23. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 1,923,053 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

