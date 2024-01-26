Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 17,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

