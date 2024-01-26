Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $788.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $809.61. 173,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $803.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.45. Equinix has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

