EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $147.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $164.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

