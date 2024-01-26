Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 80.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.8%.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,732. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $133,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

