Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.69. 350,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

