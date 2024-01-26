E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETWO

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.