Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 4,510,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,106. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

