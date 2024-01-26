Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. 25,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dogness has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Further Reading

