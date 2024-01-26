Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.94.

NYSE DFS opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

