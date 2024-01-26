Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $78.18

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.18, but opened at $76.47. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 1,078,619 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

