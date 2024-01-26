Diane Kurtzman Sells 3,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.43. 1,337,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

