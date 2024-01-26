Diane Kurtzman Sells 3,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.43. 1,337,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.