Desjardins Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$26.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TPZ traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.28. 78,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

