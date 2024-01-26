Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 68,745 shares.The stock last traded at $36.23 and had previously closed at $36.22.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

