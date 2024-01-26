Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.99. 202,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.