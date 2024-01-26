CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVRX. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

CVRX stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 412,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.53. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVRx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

