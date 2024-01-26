Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cutera by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Cutera has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $37.34.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

