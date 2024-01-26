Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,362. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

