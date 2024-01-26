Critical Comparison: Talphera (TLPH) vs. Its Competitors

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is one of 991 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talphera to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talphera and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talphera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talphera Competitors 5868 17642 42464 864 2.57

Talphera currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.00%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Talphera is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Talphera has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera’s peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talphera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talphera $1.77 million $47.76 million -0.47 Talphera Competitors $1.76 billion $224.89 million -2.83

Talphera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Talphera. Talphera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Talphera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Talphera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talphera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talphera N/A -81.54% -46.02% Talphera Competitors -1,982.85% -188.21% -30.27%

Summary

Talphera peers beat Talphera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. Talphera, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

