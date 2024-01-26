Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $44.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,305. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

