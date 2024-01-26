Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 685,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,320,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Coursera Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,574,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,305,899 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

