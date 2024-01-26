Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39.

BASE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,821. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Couchbase by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

