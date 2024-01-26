Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

