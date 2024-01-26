COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of COMS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $12.00.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.
