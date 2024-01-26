COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells $215,012.50 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

