COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells $215,012.50 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.
Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMPASS Pathways
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AI growth propels semiconductor stocks to new highs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Discover leads financial stocks higher, but is trouble lurking?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.