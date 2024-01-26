Comparing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) & Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Healthcare and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Addus HomeCare 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 5.61% 9.39% 6.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and Addus HomeCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 9.29 Addus HomeCare $951.12 million 1.52 $46.03 million $3.55 25.05

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Ryman Healthcare on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

