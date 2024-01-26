Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 1,534,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,590. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

