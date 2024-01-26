Citigroup Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $280.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.82.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $244.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at $61,395,120.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.