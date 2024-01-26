Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.30 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.55. 106,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,810. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.369883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

