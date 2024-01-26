Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 364,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

