CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 442.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

CF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 953,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,887. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

