Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 1,188,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 535,351 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.13.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Certara by 1,704.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

