Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.61. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,471 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
