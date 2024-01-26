CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 149,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,187. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

